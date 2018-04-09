SEDD organises Sustainable Consumption Workshop

The workshop was attended by number of employees from SEDD and number of employees from different government entities in Sharjah.

Thus, the workshop aimed to link three main concepts namely development, investment and environment within the framework of the department's role in contributing to planning and leading the comprehensive economic development in the emirate as one of the strategic objectives of the department.

From her side, Noura bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Studies at SEDD, said that the main objective of the workshop was within the Department’s comprehensive vision to transfer from licensing management and facilitating business to enterprises and serving investors to a broader concept of achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in three economic, social and environmental contexts. She added that the social and environmental aspects are largely complementary to the economic movement. Also, she clarified that any imbalance in the system or in environmental requirements can cast a shadow over economic growth. It should be noted that the workshop is part of SEDD’s efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation with the emirate's development partners to promote awareness of the concept of sustainable development and the concepts of growth and progress.

Furthermore, Noura bin Sandal pointed out that SEDD contributed to the proposal and application of certain requirements for some activities in the recent period in an effort to implement the wise policy and enlightened vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to pay attention to achieving sustainable economic development and investment in the vital system.

Likely, she stressed on the importance of such workshop to enhance cooperation between the various entities in the Emirate especially that the Department is the competent authority to issue business licenses, as well as economic reports and indicators at the level of the Emirate.

Moreover, the workshop was given by Dr. Amr Saleh, the Economic Advisor at SEDD, whom presented about the importance of the distinction between economic growth, economic development and finally sustainable development. He clarified that the economic growth can be only achieved through cash wealth and profit making. Besides, he added that the economic development pays great attention to the human dimension in the economic process and planning. Such a thing can be achieved through the usage of growth in investment on education, health and training and raising the quality of life and therefore the wealth in the service of people and the happiness of the individual. Additionally, he stated that the sustainable development is the last stage in the development chain, with economic thinking centered on the proper use and preservation of resources for a better future for next generations.

Likewise, the Economic Advisor pointed out that most countries have knowledge of the three aspects for sustainable development, namely economic, environmental and social aspects. However, it is important for countries to have an economic measure of the cost of environmental damage and to calculate the impact of environmental costs on domestic output and the application of environmental feasibility studies on projects. All of this should be taken in consideration in addition to the financial feasibility studies that help in controlling the project in terms of profit and loss. Also, he added that the excessive consumption of resources may come with a day in which no natural resources nor economic development too.