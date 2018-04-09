Sharjah Bridal Fair 2018 begins May 3

Organisers have revealed the dates of the fair as 3-6 May. The prestigious event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).



Hosted and organised by Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC), the largest furnished high-end hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates that has been offering its impeccable services for high-profile official and social events, SBF 2018 will feature some of the region’s most prestigious fashion houses, top experts in the fashion industry, and beauty centres.



The four-day event will open its doors to visitors from 4:30pm to 11pm, and feature several attractions like bridal gowns fashion shows showcasing celebrated Emirati and international designers. Besides making it a great day out for looking through wedding themed stalls, the bridal fair will have a range of interesting and entertaining master classes and panel discussions on beauty, skincare, fitness, nutrition and health, personal styling (with an emphasis on do’s and don’ts), and hair care tips sessions for a variety of hair types, conducted by a host of make-up artists, stylists, fashion designers and skincare and beauty experts.



Hanan Al Mahmoud, Director of JRCC, said: “The Sharjah Bridal Fair will offer fashion and beauty enthusiasts a combination of the best in latest bridal and evening wear trends, and a host of interactive sessions and panel discussions, which will cater to a broad range of tastes and aspiration. The variety of the fair’s offerings has been key to our success. In just two editions, SBF has earned itself the reputation of being one of the most sought after fashion and wedding exhibitions on both local and regional calendars.”

“What makes the Sharjah Bridal Fair truly unique is its social and cultural approach; it tries to step into the shoes of an expectant bride to gauge her every possible whim and, of course, every need. We offer not only the information and services they would require to look their best on their big day, but also stress on their emotional and psychological awareness, so they can feel their best too,” she added.



The fair has invited leading marriage advisors and psychologists to speak at interactive sessions and panel discussions that will shed light on key aspects of a healthy marriage.

One of the highlights of SBF 2018 is the third edition of the ‘Sharjah Bridal Fair Fashion and Beauty Awards’, the-first-of-its-kind in UAE inaugurated in 2016 with the aim to celebrate the UAE’s best talents in beauty and fashion design.



With its state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive services and solutions, Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is set to host all kinds of events and cater to among others, social gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, weddings and public celebrations. JRCC provides premium hospitality services delivered by a highly qualified and experienced team of attentive industry experts, who are very keen and passionate about meeting the needs of guests and visitors.