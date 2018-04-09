Sultan Al Qasimi attends the opening of 16th Sharjah Heritage Days

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah during the opening of 16th Sharjah Heritage Days































The event is organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) under the theme “With Heritage We Rise”.



On arrival at the venue of the event, His Highness received a warm welcome before he began his tour with a visit to the General Command of Sharjah Police where he was detailed on the Command’s achievements.



During his tour, His Highness also familiarised himself with the various pavilions of several departments, establishments and companies participating in the Sharjah Heritage Days being held at the heart of Sharjah.



His Highness was also briefed on the UAE's agricultural, mountainous and desert environments where he saw a live presentation of traditional irrigation system “Al Yazra” before he stopped at Sharjah Falconry Club’s pavilion where he was briefed about the club’s activities and history.



At the pavilion of the Czech Republic, the Guest of Honour nation, His Highness acquainted himself with the exhibits including artistic and historical arts, and a variety of contemporary and traditional arts as well as the Czech musical, literary and artistic workshops.



Visiting the exhibition of the Saudi graphic artist Abdul Aziz Al-Mabrizi, His Highness reviewed the exhibits which reflect the Saudi heritage and its intersections with local Emirati and Gulf heritage.



Then, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated Al Nabooda Museum which dates back to 1845, following renovation and addition of a number of halls under the supervision of Sharjah Museums Authority.



This year’s edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days sees the participation of more than 600 experts, researchers, writers and media representatives from all over the world.



The 16th edition of the Sharjah Heritage Days’ theme affirms the continued pursuit of the emirate to promote culture and tradition to an international audience.



Abdulaziz Almusallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days, said that the event has been honoured by the generous support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.



Several sheikhs, ministers, senior officials from local and federal departments and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE were present at the opening ceremony.