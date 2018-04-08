Sharjah Ruler issues law on social security

Law No. 5 of 2018 stipulates that the age of the insured shall not be less than 18 years and not more than 60 years. The pension for the insured shall not be less than AED17,500 per month.

The Law also allows the insured for pension or remuneration purposes to include the previous term of service in the federal government or in one of the public bodies, institutions or companies in which the federal government contributes a percentage of its capital.

The Law also includes the previous period of service in the government or local departments in the UAE or in public corporations, institutions in which UAE government contributes in proportion to their capital.

The Law further includes the duration of the military service in the UAE, the period of previous service with any employer subject to the provisions of this law, the period of service preceding the acquisition of the UAE citizenship and previous terms of service in any body approved by the Council.