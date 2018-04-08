Sharjah Ruler visits 8th Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial

Upon his arrival at the Calligraphy Square in the Heart of Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the Biennial’s various pavilions, which attract several renowned calligraphers and practitioners from around the world to showcase their art and projects to help in enhancing the development of Arabic Calligraphy Art.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also visited Dar Al Nadwa, where he exchanged talks with the distinguished guests participating at the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial, discussing the future of Arabic Calligraphy and reviewing their experiences. The participants praised His Highness’s initiatives in supporting this type of art.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stopped at the exhibition of the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy & Islamic Ornamentation, where he was briefed by the participants with a full explanation about the artworks and their meanings and contents.



His Highness also called for the need to pay attention to the coming generation of Emirati youth and the necessity to refine their skills and creativity by encouraging them to study Arabic calligraphy and its arts.



His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded his visit by touring the Sharjah Centre for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy & Ornamentation, which included an exhibition with a number of creative artworks from different outstanding artists, showing various different trends of the art.



During his tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a number of gifts, which varied between Arabic calligraphy paintings and some scientific books that offer academic studies on the art of calligraphy.



The Biennial is a platform for the artists to experience technical, aesthetic and intellectual advancement. It also encourages exploration and research to deepen the history of the Arabic Calligraphy. The event witnesses the participation of 227 artists and calligraphers displaying 500 art works.



His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler's Office; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture; Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH); Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, several guests, artists, officials and dignitaries.