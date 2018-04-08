Khorfakkan Container Terminal receives world's largest containership

Tariq Al -Hammadi, Director of Security and Administrative Affairs at Khorfakkan Port, said the French ship had landed at the Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT) on Saturday afternoon. The ship was coming from Belgium via Egypt's Suez Canal, and would resume its flight to Malaysia later.



In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al –Hammadi pointed out that the KCT’s crew, in cooperation with Gulftainer, were able to unload about 7 thousand containers. He further described the visit, which was the first of its kind, as a “very important event”, stressing that it is a new achievement added to the record of the Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT), which prominently features its privileged position in the Middle East and the world.



Commenting on this significant event, Al –Hammadi further added that the visit has a clear indication of the global reputation achieved by the Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT), with its global standards in safety and security, and cargo handling and unloading, enabling the Port to reach record levels in this context.



Al –Hammadi has lauded the vital role of Sharjah Ports Authority in providing the unceasing support to the Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT), supplying it with all the latest and necessary technologies.



Tariq Al -Hammadi has blessed the wise leadership in the emirate of Sharjah for this momentous achievement, which enhances the Port's commercial status and adds unique and future contributions in economy and tourism.