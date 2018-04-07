SEWA organises "Third Banks Forum"

The Forum reviewed seven working papers which included the financial policies of the Authority, projects and future plans in the fields of electricity, water and natural gas, its vision, strategy, basic principles, technological development and the latest procedures in the field of applying VAT, in addition to a dialogue session on the challenges and opportunities in the financial markets.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition was organised in which more than 30 international companies, banks and financial institutions participated to review the services and facilitations offered to different sectors.

Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) said that the forum is part of the Authority's plan to support the relationship with financial institutions through holding a series of meetings and conferences focusing mainly on a number of tracks, including introducing the Authority and development plans and projects.

At the end of the Forum, Dr. Eng. Al Leem honoured the best players and distinguished and strategic partners in the field of banking.