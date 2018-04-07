SCC fulfills SSEF orphans' wishes to perform Umrah

Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has achieved the wishes of 12 orphans from the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) to perform Umrah. This comes in line with SCC’s initiatives in the “Year of Zayed” in cooperation with Sharjah International Airport (SIA) and Air Arabia.

The delegation of SSEF’s orphans left Sharjah International Airport, on Thursday heading for the Holy Land in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

In her remarks, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, stressed the importance of promoting the initiatives in the “Year of Zayed”, paying attention to the orphans, and strengthening the partnership between the different institutions and government agencies.

In the same context, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Member of the SCC and Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA) underscored the  initiative saying it is part of the community and humanitarian initiatives that SIAA is keen to participate in to strengthen community bonds in concurrence with the “Year of Zayed”.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the SCC’s initiative on the Year of Zayed”, noting that the initiative opened the doors of happiness for SSEF orphans and laid a fruitful dimension for the distinguished cooperation between government institutions and bodies.

For his part, Abdelrahman bin Taliah, Head of Corporate Affairs in Air Arabia noted Air Arabia’s keenness to play an effective role in the “Year of Zayed” and achieve the wish of SSEF’s orphans to do Umrah.