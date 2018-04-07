Sharjah Police launch environment- friendly car service

This initiative comes within the framework of achieving the objectives of the Ministry of Interior's strategic plan to make roads safer and instill a culture of innovation in the Institutional work environment.



Lt. Col. Humaid Saeed Al Jallaf, Director of the Department of Licencing Drivers and Vehicles said that the Sharjah Police is looking forward to the future through launch of the hybrid car, which works with electricity and fuel together thus reducing the amount of carbon emissions and environmental pollution, adding that the vehicle is economical in terms of operating cost.



Lt. Col. Al Jallaf pointed out that they are currently working on training the examiners on the vehicles and then transferring the knowledge and training to the drivers who wish to use and own them in the future.

Sharjah Police encourages drivers to drive environmentally friendly vehicles to realise the UAE's 2021 vision towards environmental sustainability.