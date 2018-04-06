Sharjah Ruler accepts more condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

His Highnesses received condolences in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, from Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Bahraini Minister of Education; citizens and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

They expressed sincere condolences and consolation to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Several sheikhs and senior officials from local government departments received condolences along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.