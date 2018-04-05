Sharjah Ruler receives more condolers on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

His Highnesses received condolences in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, from Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE; Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; ambassadors; members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Mohammed Saber Arab, former Egyptian Minister of Culture; citizens; Arab and Islamic communities.

They expressed sincere condolences and consolation praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.

Several sheikhs, senior officials from local and federal government departments received condolences along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.