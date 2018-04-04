Condolences were also received from Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, a number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as a group of mourners, who expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant patience and solace to his family.
Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi
- Wednesday 04, April 2018 in 8:37 PM