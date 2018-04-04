Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

  • Wednesday 04, April 2018 in 8:37 PM
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah ,on Wednesday, received condolences from Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, on death of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Condolences were also received from Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, a number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as a group of mourners, who expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant patience and solace to his family.