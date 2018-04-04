Sharjah, RAK, UAQ Rulers accept condolences on death of Sheikh Ahmed Al Qasimi

  • Wednesday 04, April 2018 in 1:57 PM
  • During receiving condolence
    During receiving condolence
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, on Wednesday morning, received condolences at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Condolences were received from a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, a host of citizens and residents, as well as a group of mourners, who expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace and to grant patience and solace to his family.
 
Meanwhile, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received condolences from Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who expressed their heartfelt condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to rest  the deceased soul in eternal peace. 
 
Sheikhs and the funeral’s attendees offered their condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi , praying to Allah Almighty to grant him his mercy and a place in his heavens, and his family with patience.