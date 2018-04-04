Rexton Technologies launches the largest LED manufacturing facility in the Middle East

Rexton Technologies is an industrial arm of Kingston Holdings FZC, which is considered one of the largest investment companies in the Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone.

The new project is a highly developed industrial unit and reflects Rexton's commitment in offering high efficiency products. The new facility is considered a significant step forward for Rexton Technologies in the LED Lighting segment, which focuses on energy efficiency, sustainability and reduction of operational costs.

The two new facilities, which were set up with a total investment of more than Dh60 million will be inaugurated at an official ceremony in Monday 9th of April 2018. The ceremony will be attended by government officials, representatives from UAE and Sharjah’s business community and the media.

Green initiatives

Lalu Samuel, the CMD of Kingston Holdings, stated that the project’s launch is due to Kingston's understanding of the needs of the Middle East and Africa & Sub Continent markets. He added that the company is keen to participate in the green initiatives & energy efficiency and sound environmental policies & innovation initiatives adopted by various countries such as the UAE.

Samuel stated that the reason for launching this project is to meet the growing global demands for Kingston products in 100 countries around the world. He also stated that the project will help the company to develop energy efficient products by promoting and fostering a culture of environmental innovation. He added that the new manufacturing unit has the capacity to manufacture 100,000 recessed fittings, 150,000 batten fittings, and a number of commercial weather proof fittings, highbays and floodlights.

Samuel pointed out that the company's new lab will be a state of the art hub that will be used for testing and researching innovative products, technologies and applications for Rexton. He added that the lab will help aid the company in providing its local and international customers with innovative and customised lighting solutions that will be used for various different applications.

Rexton is considered one of the leading brands of Kingston Holdings, with over 12 years of expertise with its manufacturing facility that is located in SAIF zone.