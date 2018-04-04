Sharjah, RAK, UAQ Rulers perform funeral prayer for Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

During performing funeral prayer

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, and a host of citizens and residents also performed the funeral prayers.



His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accompanied by sheikhs, senior officials and group of mourners, headed to Al Jubail cemetery in Sharjah to bury the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.