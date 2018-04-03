Salem Al Qasimi attends opening of 8th Sharjah Calligraphy Biennial

Organised by the Department of Culture under the theme “Jawhar”, the event witnesses the participation of 227 artists and calligraphers displaying 509 art works.

Following the opening, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi toured the Biennial’s various participating pavilions of some of the most prominent artists and calligraphers working in the field of Arabic calligraphy, from different cultures where he was briefed on the exhibits.

Mohammed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture delivered a speech in which he affirmed the solid foundation and promises of continued success of the Biennial, hailing the vision of His Highness Sheikh the Ruler of Sharjah in generously supporting, sponsoring and following up the event to fully achieve its objectives to complement Sharjah wider cultural project.

Then, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured the winners of this year’s edition of the Biennial, which will run until June 2, hosting 200 events and 509 art works.

The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Dr. Obaid Saif Al Hajri, Director of the Regional Office of Isesco in Sharjah; Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of the Al Qasimia University; elite of arts and Arabic calligraphy pioneers from around the world as well as local and global media representatives.