Applications open for NAMA’s unique BSEP

During the 10-month programme, 20 UAE-based women will receive coaching and go on field-visits in the UK and India, to learn and gain insights on the ins and-out of running a social enterprise from experienced social entrepreneurs and successful SSE graduates.

The programme is a partnership between Badiri Education and Development Academy, the education and capacity development arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) and the UK-based School for Social Entrepreneurs (SSE), that has more than 20 years of experience in the field of social entrepreneurship in various countries.

BSEP will be conducted in English and is open to Emiratis and expatriates who are at least 20-years-old and residing in the UAE. They must have a start-up business or intend to set up a business before the end of the programme. The closing date for applications is April 20, 2018.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment believes the combination of profitability and social responsibility is an ideal proposition for the businesswomen of Sharjah.

“Social entrepreneurship is gaining traction in the UAE. This programme aims to equip current and aspiring entrepreneurs with the required information and skills to start their own social enterprises, and have an impact on this growing field and their community.

Social entrepreneurs have the unique ability to serve as both solution providers and economy drivers, and in doing so they are able to raise the profile of their communities. The Badiri Social Entrepreneurship Programme is designed to offer its participants a more lucid understanding of society’s most pressing social, cultural, and environmental challenges, so they can use their enterprises to create real change in their communities. Ultimately, the programme seeks to play an important role in developing the nation and offer its graduates as role models for future social entrepreneurs,” BinKaram said.

She added: “This extension of the scope of Badiri projects is in line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA who seeks to bring the entrepreneurial talents of UAE women to support social issues.”

To take advantage of this unique programme or learn more about it, visit http://namawomen.ae/bsep-application-form/ .

Badiri Education and Development Academy, aims to boost, reward and showcase the spirit of female entrepreneurs and develop their skills, enabling them to successfully participate in the economy locally and globally. Badiri conducts a number of short and long-term training programmes and workshops designed for women to equip them with the skills and knowledge to excel in the workforce.

Established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

NAMA’s core philosophy is to raise awareness that women are an indispensable human resource for the development of every nation. NAMA was conceived to go beyond the remit of supporting women and ensuring gender equality to a broader scope that aims to see women become influential key members of society, thereby enabling them to climb the ladder of success.

It encourages policies and legislation to support women and actively pursues programmes that support gender integration into all sectors and abolishes unjust practices and policies that discriminate against the advancement of women.

Three entities, namely Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and Badiri Education and Development Academy, fall under the umbrella of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.