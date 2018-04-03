Al Dewan Al Amiri of Sharjah mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

In a statement, Al Dewan Al Amiri said that the funeral prayers for his soul will be performed, on Wednesday, corresponding to April 4, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah. Later, the body will be buried at Al Jubail cemetery.

Al Dewan Al Amiri of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah offers sincere condolences and consolation to the family and parents of the deceased and all members of Al Qasimi, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his parents and family patience and solace.

Condolences will be accepted for men at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah form Wednesday, April 4 for three consecutive days. For women, condolences will be accepted at the house of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, in Sharqan Area, opposite to Al-Bara ibn Azib Mosque.

Al Dewan Al Amiri announced a three-day mourning period in Sharjah beginning Wednesday, during which flags will fly at half-mast.