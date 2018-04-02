Sultan Al Qasimi issues a law to organise Sharjah Sports Council

Law No. (4) of 2018 establishes a council under the name “ Sharjah Sports Council” with full legal personality and legal capacity to execute all its affairs in accordance with the provisions of this Law. Sharjah's Financial Control Department shall supervise and audit the accounts of the Council.

The headquarters of the Council shall be in the city of Sharjah. A decision of the Executive Council may establish other branches and offices in other cities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council aims to implement the policy of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah in the field of sports, implement the vision of the Government of the Emirate regarding the objectives and competences of the Sports Council and ensure their application, promote the sport movement in the emirate, provide a professional sports environment and enhance the role of sports, cultural and social institutions in accordance with the principles of Islamic religion, moral values and national goals, as well as help young people invest their spare time, develop their physical fitness, talents and skills, instill loyalty and belonging, and participate in collective work through the development of programmes and activities.

Subject to the rules of jurisdiction and legislation in force, the Council shall, in order to duly achieve its objectives, exercise its powers including but not limited to developing the Council’s general policy, achieving the strategic objectives of the Emirate in terms of sport and youth activities, developing plans, programmes that enhance the level of competition locally, regionally and internationally, proposing legislation and drawing policies, strategies and systems to support sports institutions, cooperating with relevant local, regional and international bodies and institutions in line with the objectives of the Council, concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships following their approval by the Sharjah Executive Council, granting permits to organise sporting events in the Emirate for various governmental and private entities, forming permanent or temporary committees and any other functions assigned to the Council by the Ruler or the Executive Council.

The Council shall, by an Emiri Decree, consist of a chairman and a number of competent members in the Emirate. The Council shall elect a Vice-Chairman from amongst its members at its first meeting.

The term of office of the Council members shall be four calendar years, which may be extended for one or similar periods by a decision from the Ruler starting from the first meeting. The Council shall continue to conduct its business at the termination of its term until a new Council is formed.

Pursuant to the law, the Council shall meet at the invitation of its Chairman or Vice-President - in the absence of the chairman - at least once a month, unless the need requires it to meet more than once. Decisions at the Council shall be taken by a majority vote and in the circumstance of equal ballot, the result will be in favour of the side which includes the chairman.

The Council shall have a General Secretariat headed by a Secretary-General appointed by an Emiri Decree and shall be responsible for the performance of his functions before the chaiman. The General Secretariat shall be responsible for organising and coordinating the functions of the Council in order to achieve its objectives and to fully guarantee the follow up and implementation of its resolutions or recommendations.

The law further states that the financial resources of the programme shall be obtained through government allocations, savings of the Council’s budget, Council's own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competences in addition to any other resources approved by the Council.

At the suggestion of the ouncil and the adoption of the Executive Council, the organisational structure of the Council shall be issued by Emiri Decree.

The provisions of this law shall apply to sports establishments in the Emirate unless otherwise provided by its establishment law.

Sports institutions are obliged to act in accordance with the directives of the Council and to coordinate with it regarding its sports events, programmes and activities.

The Council and sports institutions shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees in all their forms and types.

The new law repeals Emiri Decree No. (34) of 2006 and its amendments regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Sports Council.

This law shall come into force as from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. All concerned parties shall implement it each in its respective field. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law shall be repealed.