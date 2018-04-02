200 Participate in the Flag Island ‘Sharjah Run Race’ 2018

This year’s Sharjah Run was held in collaboration with Sharjah Triathlon over 3km, 5km and 10km categories. The race track covered some of The Flag Island’s most impressive landmarks and views in order to gain maximum participation from all members of the community, including schools, teams representing sports entities such as Adidas and Nike, Ajman Civil Defense Team, the Run for A Purpose Team, expat residents, and five individuals with special needs, including a few representing the UAE Champions Team, in a fun and sociable atmosphere, to create an unbending community spirit.

The 3km ‘Fun Run’, held for the first time, was open to all ages, including toddlers and was won by 16-year-old Rayhaan Guerni in 11:09.8 minutes. The Emirati winner in this category was Rashed Alshehhi, who finished the race in 11:56.4 minutes.

The more trying 5km race was held in age groups categories from 16 to 40 years and above, and was won by 24-year-old Eshetu Mekonnen, who reached the finish line in 16:19.4 minutes. 38-year-old Mustafa Al Tamimi was awarded the winner in the Emirati category with a 22:32.9-minute finish.

The same age groups applied to the 10-km race for more experienced athletes. First place was secured by Nasser Al Bastaki, who finished in 33:25.4 minutes. Being a local, Nasser also bagged the Emirati category award. Second and third positions were won by William Crisostomo and Declan McCaffrey respectively. The three winning places in the 10-km female race were won by Daniel Ludwig who finished in 47:42.3 minutes, Kyra Ortner and Doreen Paguio, respectively.

Kholoud Al Junaibi, Manager of The Flag Island, said: “The Sharjah Run 2018 has been a tremendous success not just in terms of participation, but in terms of reaching all segments of society and creating a true community spirit. The Flag Island’s fundamental message, of raising awareness around wellbeing through events like the Sharjah Run, is an effort to encourage all members of society regardless of their age, to take charge of their health as it is the core elements of a happy society.”

“With participation of toddlers to elders and older generation – Sharjah Run 2018 proved a great celebration of fitness and wellbeing, aligning perfectly with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to enrich the lives of the citizens, residents and visitors alike, by promoting the endless benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

The event sponsors included Sharjah Police Headquarters, Government of Sharjah - Sharjah Sport Council, Emirati Fitness, Sharjah Medical District, Forever F.I.T., Government of Sharjah - Social Services Department, Air Arabia, Cross-fit Hour Gym, MedCare Hospital, Grand Mall, Sharjah Health Authority.