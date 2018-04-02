City Centre Sharjah transforms with contemporary design, more dining options and 22 new stores

City Centre Sharjah’s AED 260 million revamp to transform into a regional retail and entertainment destination where families can gather to shop, eat and unwind is nearly complete. The mall has not only increased in size, from a gross leasable area of 37,728 sqm to 51,428 sqm, but has undergone an entire interior and exterior facelift that is set to elevate the customer experience.



The mall’s contemporary design features a skylight ceiling and a redesigned entrance that allows natural light in, creating a warm and inviting ambiance for shoppers. Adding to the convenience and accessibility for customers, the parking facility has grown from 700 to 1,426 spaces, as well.



“City Centre Sharjah has evolved and transformed to meet the changing expectations of our customers. We began as a community mall, serving the day-to-day needs of this densely populated area of Sharjah, and are proud to have grown into a truly regional destination drawing visitors from across the emirate and beyond,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping Malls (UAE, Bahrain & Oman).



“Bigger, brighter and better than ever before, it also has a more contemporary, relaxing atmosphere that underscores City Centre Sharjah’s role as a hub for Sharjah’s residents and tourists,” he added.



A number of new brands have opened outlets in City Centre Sharjah in recent weeks. Sharaf DG, the technology superstore, is now selling a comprehensive selection of consumer electronics that includes laptops, domestic appliances, and home entertainment systems in the newly-expanded mall.



City Centre Sharjah now provides a one-stop solution for shoppers’ furniture and accessories needs with the opening of the affordable home solutions brand Home Box.



Korean lifestyle store Mumuso is also making its Sharjah debut. This fun, quirky outlet is a treasure trove of goods, from soft toys and homeware to clothing and even electronic gadgets.



Another iconic North Asian brand is also being added to City Centre Sharjah. Daiso, from Japan, has won many fans across the Emirates for its eclectic mix of homeware, gifts and gadgets, all at bargain price points.



Lighthearted, affordable sleepwear for ladies is now available at Nayomi, while more athletic shoppers types should head to Healthy Sports. As well as stocking fitness and leisure apparel from sought-after labels such as Adidas, Nike and Under Armour, this sizeable store stocks home gym equipment for those wishing to work out in the privacy of their own residence. For affordable footwear in all manner of styles, shoppers should try Shoes for Us – it has ranges for men, women and children.



New dining outlets at City Centre Sharjah include Nando’s, Chili’s and Indian restaurant Gazebo, a chain homegrown in the UAE that has become a firm favourite with residents.



As the mall continues to transform in the coming months, shoppers can look forward to the addition of many more homeware stores and entertainment options, including Sharjah’s first 12-screen VOX Cinemas to watch the latest blockbusters in the second half of 2018.



For more information about City Centre Sharjah, please visit: www.citycentresharjah.com and www.facebook.com/CityCentreSharjah.