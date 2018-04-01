Aisha Al Qasimi: IGCF is consistent with Sharjah Ruler’s directives

Sheikh Aisha added that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision calls for the positive use of modern technology tools and means, and harness them to serve all aspects of life, especially in the fields of government and community work in the emirate, to contribute to the social renaissance and sustainable and comprehensive development.

"Sharjah's hosting of an event that highlights government- communication relationship and the latest developments of the age, reflects the emirate's keenness to keep abreast of the technological developments and emphasises the hosting of a number of leading specialists and experts in this field who contributed, during the interactive and dialogue sessions of the Forum, to informing the audience about the most up-to-date knowledge of the technology fields, especially the participation of women leaders who represent a high example of our youth, pushing them to enhance their skills and talents through the latest technologies in our time to serve their present and future," Sheikh Aisha expounded.