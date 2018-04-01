NAMA calls for applicants to BBEP

Badiri Education and Development Academy is the education and capacity development arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA).

The Badiri Business Entrepreneurship Programme (BBEP) - formerly known as JEEL - is a business ideation and entrepreneurship training and coaching programme, customised and contextualised for Emirati women aged 18 and above residing in the central and north-eastern regions of Sharjah. The programme, which is held in collaboration with Education for Employment, University of Sharjah and Shbeemann Consulting, is conducted in Arabic, and open to both Emirati and expatriate women. The application deadline is April 12, 2018.

In a change of structure from the previous two editions, the first phase of BBEP 2018 will feature ten Entrepreneur Development Camps, each lasting five days, where participants will form the basis of their business concepts. The camps will be held in Sharjah City, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Al Difeen, Al Madam, Dibba Al Hisn, Wadi Al Helo, Al Hamriya and Al Dhaid, and will focus on developing the participants’ key entrepreneurship competencies, such as self-awareness, critical and creative thinking, communication and presentation skills, effective goal-setting and identifying and framing ideas.

The second phase of BBEP will be condensed over three months - from September to November - in Kalba and Al Difeen, and includes intensive training in innovation and entrepreneurship paired with business coaching and incubator support. The completion of the Entrepreneur Development Camps is a pre-requisite for the second phase of BBEP, however, participants are not obliged to attend the second phase.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, said: “The Badiri Business Entrepreneurship Programme is designed to enable women to play a more active role in the business landscapes of Sharjah and the UAE and become entrepreneurs in their communities. The programme will give them the tools, the insight and the confidence to transform a concept into a working business model, and the opportunity to play a tangible part in the growth of the economy. There is enormous talent in the women from smaller communities in the Emirate of Sharjah and through NAMA’s support they will have the chance to realise their true business potential.”

Women interested in joining the camps can find more details, as well as apply on http://namawomen.ae/ar/bbep/

The programme is fully supportive of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, who seek to provide women with more opportunities to participate in all sectors of the economy and advance their contribution to sustainable growth.

Established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

NAMA’s core philosophy is to raise awareness that women are an indispensable human resource for the development of every nation. NAMA was conceived to go beyond the remit of supporting women and ensuring gender equality to a broader scope that aims to see women become influential key members of society, thereby enabling them to climb the ladder of success.

It encourages policies and legislation to support women and actively pursues programmes that support gender integration into all sectors and abolishes unjust practices and policies that discriminate against the advancement of women.

Three entities, namely Sharjah Business Women Council, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council and Badiri Education and Development Academy, fall under the umbrella of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment.