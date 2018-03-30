Sharjah Girl Guides inspired by Zayed’s Vision

Held from 25th to 29th March, the programme was designed with the aim to impart the abilities and skills required by the younger generation to develop into highly qualified young women who would fill future leadership roles effectively and efficiently.

During the five-day training activities, participants learnt about the methods and techniques of leadership embraced by Sheikh Zayed and how to draw lessons from his unique experience as well as the qualities and merits that made him a successful and influential leader.

The programme helped the guides to be introduced to basic skills of leadership and strong will, team building, resource investing and effective communication, as well as how to influence others. They also learnt effective motivation strategies, how to turn one’s vision into reality and the role of strategic planning to reach desired goals.

Sheikha Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said, "Organising the Zayed Leadership Programme came in line with our efforts to introduce SGG’s members to Zayed’s school of leadership and humanitarian and voluntary work. As the late founding father of the UAE was a visionary and unique leader whose momentous achievements and unlimited contributions at local and global levels have created the progressive and successful nation that we all enjoy so much today, we wanted our girls to benefit from his great legacy and follow in his footsteps to create be able to reach the zenith of their future careers and lives."

She added, "We sought through this programme to draw from the experience of Sheikh Zayed, in order to inspire the girls and instill a higher sense of responsibility and engrain the values of discipline, self-reliance and confidence in them. The programme was tailored to develop the girls’ leadership skills and familiarise them with the UAE’s authentic heritage and history."