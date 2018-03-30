Samah Hammad: We participate in IGCF to familiarise users with social media content

Sharjah 24: Samah Hammad, a member of the Saudi UTURN team specilaising in the production of interactive content on YouTube, stated that his team’s participation in the seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018) aims to conduct workshops and lectures on content enhancement on social networking sites in 2018.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sideline of the IGCF 2018, Hammad demonstrated how social media sites have changed recently.
"We help people create content, photography, production and sales as well as publishing," Hammad added.