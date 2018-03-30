Khalid Al Midfa calls on benefiting from 7th IGCF recommendations

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa applauded the unprecedented participation of international speakers, experts from around the world in the event hailing recommendations released at the conclusion of the event.

He pointed to the keenness of “Shams” participation in the event as a strategic partner expressing hope to participate in the future editions of the forum to benefit from its activities and recommendations, wishing the Sharjah Government Media Bureau more success in the next edition of IGCF.