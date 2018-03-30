Zaina Yazigi invites people to invest social media in developing humanitarian initiatives

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Yazigi pointed out that during her participation in the activities of the seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018), she launched "Mother to Mother", a humanitarian initiative represented in the celebration of prominent media and renowned artists of the refugee mother, via messages on social networking sites.

She emphasised the importance of social media in supporting one another as human beings, financially and morally, and achieving human and social solidarity.

The Syrian icon expressed pleasure at participating in the activities of the seventh edition of IGCF.