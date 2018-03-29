Dalal Abu Sha’er: Credibility is basis for positive interaction between governments and peoples

Sharjah 24: Dalal Abu Sha’er, Director of Partnerships at ‘UTURN’, confirmed that credibility of the content is the basis for rapprochement between the government on the one hand and the public and media content makers on the other.

Abu Sha’er conducted a workshop during the 7th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018), which wraps up Thursday, on the interaction of the public with the content creators, and at the same time how the digital revolution helped in establishing communication between governments on the one hand, content creators and the public on the other hand.

In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Abu Sha’er said that credibility is the basis for positive interaction between peoples and governments as it shortens distances and makes communication between them easier than before.