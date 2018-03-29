Dalal Abu Sha’er: Credibility is basis for positive interaction between governments and peoples

Abu Sha’er conducted a workshop during the 7th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018), which wraps up Thursday, on the interaction of the public with the content creators, and at the same time how the digital revolution helped in establishing communication between governments on the one hand, content creators and the public on the other hand.

In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Abu Sha’er said that credibility is the basis for positive interaction between peoples and governments as it shortens distances and makes communication between them easier than before.