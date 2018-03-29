Tariq Allay: Sharjah Ruler’s support contributed to the success of IGCF 2018

At the close of the seventh edition of the IGCF, the Director of SGMB stressed that the large attendance at the workshops, dialogue and interactive sessions as well as the various platforms of the forum, such as “Sharjah Youth” and “Sharjah Children Council”, proved the unparalleled success of the event.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay stated: "This success comes as a result of the support and patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the first advocate of IGCF, who, in his inaugural speech, directly and skillfully addressed the theme of the event.”

"We thank all those who contributed to the success of the Forum, especially the SGMB staff, volunteers and patrons as well as all different media outlets," Allay concluded.