Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Enterprise’s, SRTIP’s Board of Directors meeting

During the meeting, His Highness the ruler of Sharjah welcomed the members of the Board of Directors of the SRTIP and AUS Enterprise. He has praised their vital efforts to enhance the experience of university education, support scientific research mechanisms, and develop the scientific and technological environment in the Emirate.

The meeting discussed the AUS Enterprise’s latest developments and its different projects and initiatives, as well as its various partnerships with several institutions regionally and globally.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the SRTIP’s development plans and work mechanism. His Highness has also called for enhancing public-private partnerships, PPPs, to strengthen the status of the emirate of Sharjah in supporting the scientific researches and innovation.

The meeting discussed the workplan and operational budget for 2018, in addition to the latest projects of Sharjah’s Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

The meeting further discussed ways of supporting legislation and laws that support innovation, in the Emirate of Sharjah in general and in the SRTIP in particular, and contribute to the development and consolidation of the innovative environment.