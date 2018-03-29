Unprecedented success of IGCF 2018, says Sultan bin Ahmed

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan said: "Today we conclude the seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum. The event witnessed an unprecedented success.”

Sheikh Sultan thanked participants and all those who contributed to the success of the event, especially the work team and organisers without whose distinguished efforts and sincere work such an event would not have achieved this enormous success.

"We are waiting for the final recommendations of the forum to be submitted to the Sharjah Executive Council, and we will answer the questions raised at this forum and those His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah posed in his speech at the opening of the event. We will submit all these queries to the concerned bodies in the Executive Council to take appropriate decisions,” Sheikh Sultan concluded.