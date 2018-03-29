Sharjah Ruler receives Dr. Ameenah Gurib

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guest of the emirate and exchanged cordial talks on topics of mutual interest in the cultural and scientific fields.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Dr. Ameenah Gurib, toured the Dara’s sections and halls. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also briefed the guest on the history of the Gulf region, especially the Emirate of Sharjah, through viewing the Dara’s historical photographs and films that highlight the UAE’s rich history.

During the visit, Dr. Ameenah Gurib also viewed the personal collections of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which comprise of the academic certificates that His Highness received from several universities and the world-renowned academies, as well as the medals, honours and symbolic gifts given to His Highness throughout his life for his accomplishments.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also presented a gift of His Highness’s personal collection of publications, which include the historical books and literary works , to Dr. Ameenah Gurib.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Dr. Ameenah Gurib also visited the American University of Sharjah, AUS, where they were received by a number of dignitaries. During the visit, they toured the AUS campuses and departments.

From her side, Dr. Ameenah Gurib praised the scientific and cultural renaissance witnessed by the emirate of Sharjah through its establishment of many universities, as well as the scientific and cultural institutions, which reflects the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting the education and culture.