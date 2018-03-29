SCD enhances scientific literacy in children through workshops at “Sharjah Arab Children’s Forum”

Along these lines, Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), a youth development entity that focuses on shaping the abilities of the youth based on the tents of self-motivation, self-learning and self-efficiency, organised a series of interactive and intellectually stimulating workshops for children attending the forum.

Conducted by Mad Science UAE, a leading science enrichment provider, conducted three workshops, ‘Dry Ice Capades’, ‘Space Phenomena’, and ‘Super Structures’, to deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for children in an entertaining and educational way.

Young participants got hold of the concept of matter and how it changes in a visual and tactile experience using dry ice, learned to use lenses and mirrors to refract and reflect light as part of their space investigations, and took a peek into the fascinating science of architecture and engineering with a hands-on introductory analysis of structures.

The current edition of the Sharjah Arab Children’s Forum is being held under the theme ‘Hear Us, We are the Future’, is seeing the participation of nearly 130 Arab children from 10 nations across the region. It is a unique forum that represents the collective voice of the younger generation, and offers them a platform for personal development and build ties with their peers.

The Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD) is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to its overall objectives through their ideas, visions, activities, initiatives and voluntary work.