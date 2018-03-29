Gavin Anderson: UAE and GCC are on the right track

Anderson told “Sharjah 24” in an exclusive talk that he is enjoying the opportunity to hear voices from around the world sharing aspects and ideas as it is a “learning” opportunity to all to have an external view of “what UAE is doing well”.

He also applauded the local and regional interest the subject where he said “getting the speakers from the around the world and ideas from around the world means not only the UAE but the whole gulf is picking on of some of the best practice and ideas” where such interest is putting these countries in a position to be “competing with world on the world stage.”