In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Abirached expressed her belief that Arab governments have a great interest in social media and technologies where such an event is a testimony to that interest especially with the esteemed level of attendees such as H.E. Majd Shweikeh the Jordanian Minister of information and communications technology who elegantly spoke about the link between social media, women and governments.
Raya Abirached: The forum is a testimony of the Arab governmental interest in communication
- Thursday 29, March 2018 in 2:33 PM