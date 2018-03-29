Launch of ground-breaking Arab Government Communication Network at Sharjah’s IGCF 2018

The new network is designed to enhance the experience and expertise of the region’s government communication personnel through sharing expert knowledge and resources.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of IGCC, and a host of VIPs, senior dignitaries and visitors to IGCF, which is being held under the theme ‘Digital Millennium… Where To?’

The launch of the Arab Government Communication Network (MGCN) highlights IGCC’s commitment to building an effective and efficient system of government communication that promotes cooperation and collaboration in the MENA region. It aims to develop key objectives and values that support future leaders, develop the level of professionalism in the communication industry, and make the most of digital resources, as well as manage relevant regional events.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: “The launch of the Arab Government Communication Network supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by building a tangible system of government communications, through empowering its employees and enabling them to keep pace with the latest developments and to enhance communication between governments and the public, for the overall sustainable development.

“Each year, IGCF develops recommendations to promote awareness about government communication and its programmes, as well as empower the roles of government communication officials. It contributes to enhancing the vital cooperation between the region’s governments and the business sector and builds strong ties with the community to communicate government messages effectively in line with Sharjah’s strategic plans.”

The network will also give members access to a vast digital library of research, studies and reports that address an array of government communication topics and practices.

Organised by the IGCC, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the IGCF aims to showcase the best government communication practices at the local, regional and global levels, through a series of discussion panels, case studies, workshops and a host of other activities which will enhance communication between the government and the public to face and overcome challenges, and achieve prosperity.