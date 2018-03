Global game changers descend on Sharjah IGCF 2018

Held with the support of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event is being hosted by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, from March 28th-29th at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The 7th edition of the IGCF, being held under the theme ‘Digital Millennium Where To?, is expected to welcome more than 3,000 communication experts, decision makers, government officials, government communication professionals, civil society organisations media personnel and students of communication and journalism.

Around 40 speakers from 16 countries, including global industry influencers and international policy advisors are taking part in the Forum, presenting sessions on subjects as diverse as ‘Digital Diplomacy in Government Communication’, ‘Media Charisma’ and ‘New Media in Serving Humanitarian Issues’.

The event features 18 panel discussions and inspiring sessions, 6 interactive talks, 4 brainstorming sessions for children and young adults and 7 workshops for journalists, government communication experts and visitors to the Forum.

Launched in 2012 under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, the event aims to highlight best practices to achieve more efficient and effective communication between the government and the public – a field in which the Emirate of Sharjah has played a leading regional role in terms of digital integration and smart government.