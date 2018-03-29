Inma Martinez: timing is key to government communication

She stressed that the timing is key when it comes to government communication saying “it is the time in which governments need to take control and nurture the media of their own conations, their personal brand that look after citizens in a digital way.”

She also applauded the participation and attendance levels of the forum “I got really excited because they were well attended and I have never seen so many people sitting there.”

Another aspect of appreciation to Inma was the openness to discuss hard issues saying “These topics, you don’t hear them that much in the media, so it’s fantastic to be here and see world leaders discussing them with the audiences.”