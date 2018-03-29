Thomas Koulopoulos: Future of communication is bright

After the session, Koulopoulos told “Sharjah 24” in an exclusive interview that he was thrilled to attend this forum that was “a fantastic event, incredibly powerful and meaningful” where he was amazed by the “incredible sense of diversity and inclusion.”

He applauded the level of the participations as he added “The ideas, the people that are here are a role model for the future. What we are seeing being developed when it comes to government communication is an entirely different way to integrate the communications model and the relationship between the citizen and the government.”

Such events, as per Koulopoulos, are creating a “bidirectional model that is individualized for the needs of each citizen”.

He concluded with an optimistic notion of “That sounds radical today because we haven’t been able to achieve it up until now, but I believe that events like this are leading us on a journey towards that inevitability.”