Naguib Sawiris: IGCF, a real opportunity for government - citizens’ communication

Sawiris’ statement came while participating in the opening session of the seventh edition of the International Government Communication Forum, themed “Governments and the Private Sector… Responsibilities and How They Fit in the Age of Digital Communities.”



In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sawiris added: "Many countries do not communicate with their people; they do not view social networking sites as a real communication tool, but rather think that they are a threat to them and a conduit of conspiracy against them”.



Concluding his statement, Egyptian media mogul underlined the importance of IGCF, especially in the topics that it presents each year, which serve many countries that need to know how to communicate with their people.



He pointed out that communication with people through social networking sites is an urgent necessity of our daily lives.