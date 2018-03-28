Mohammad Ayish: IGCF, an important platform for coping with the future

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Ayish added that this aspect of government communication is of utmost importance due to the effects of the digital technologies and its reflections on the official media message addressed by the government to the its local and global audience.

Ayish highlighted that the message is reaching its targeted audience directly and in an interactive manner due to the current technological developments. This is reflected on the results of the said message as it has proven to be more effective than those mono directional messages transmitted via the more traditional government communication methods.

Dr. Mohammad concluded affirming the importance of the forum as an important platform for the elite international experts to exchange their expertise and ideas and to get acquainted with the latest theories and technologies of the ever developing government communication sector.