Simon Anholt: People want to learn about what is good for them, not you

  • Wednesday 28, March 2018 in 5:07 PM
Sharjah 24: Simon Anholt, founder of Good Country revealed that he is attending the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018) to speak about an aspect of government communication that has not been spoken about much; that is how governments communicate outside their own countries to the rest of the world as Simon says that, if managed poorly, it would be a “complete waste of time, money and effort.”
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Simon added “Propaganda where you try to persuade the rest of the world that you are a great country just really doesn’t work. Never has worked for any country in the past and it is never going to work for any country in the future.”
 
He stated that what is important is your international role, rather than the national one “if you think about it, that is not surprising. People want to know what you have done for them; they don’t want to know what you have done for your own people.”