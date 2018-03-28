Facts are paramount, says Alex Aiken

He said that he is very grateful to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council for giving him the opportunity to speak here to talk about an experience of 100 years of practice of communication in government in the United Kingdom.





Aiken said, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that government communication should be based on facts, explanation and justification as it a powerful force for good, for influencing public behaviour and for the good of society as a whole.

“You have to develop a professional cadre of communicators who can advise ministers and officials on giving the best information to the public,” Aiken added.

He said that he has also learnt from colleagues in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman about the state of public communication across the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

He concluded expressing huge pleasure and privilege to speak at the IGCF 2018 wishing it more progress in future editions.