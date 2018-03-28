In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Al Naqbi stated that the sessions discussed the importance of smart governments and utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and how the government of UAE shifted from traditional government to a smart government that benefits the people and the society. The sessions also discussed the ways technology should be used to move from being a consuming user to a productive one in addition to the development of the conceptual and scientific skills through the utilisation of the new technologies.
Al Naqbi: Sharjah Children Shura discusses the utilisation of technology
- Wednesday 28, March 2018 in 4:26 PM