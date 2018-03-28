Ammar Al Shamsi: Sharjah Youth Forum to provide positive outcomes to the Emirate

Sharjah 24: Ammar Al Shamsi, member of the Sharjah Youth Council told “Sharjah 24” that he is attending the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018) to participate in the first edition of a youth platform entitled “Sharjah Youth Forum 2018”.

Al Shamsi added “today we have 100 young men and women participating in the forum representing various sectors including universities and schools as well as private and public sectors. They are attending to discuss matters such as youth and values, youth and innovation and youth and sustainability amongst other subjects.”

He concluded “We shall discuss these subjects during the first day concluding it with a set of ideas and suggestions for our initiatives. On day two, each table would be represented by a decision maker who would discuss these initiatives in detail in order to reach positive outcomes that serve the Sharjah youth sector.”