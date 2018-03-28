SCI concludes its visit to Egypt

Mohammed Hamdan Al-Zri said, “In accordance to the annual plan of the project managements, a 12-day working visit was implemented to promote the charitable work in Egypt, under the guidance of Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, the Head of the SCI Council.”

The working visit was organised to check the orphans of the Association in Sohaj at Assaeed in Egypt, and Kafr Kardi in Al Qalyoubia state, and the guaranteed in Al-Hayatim Village in Grang Mahallah Center, beside the guaranteed states of Kafr Ashaikh, Saeed Port, and Eastern.

Al-Zri said that the working plan included checking the guaranteed conditions and reassuring them to identify those who are in need. Winter bags, which were distributed to 400 orphans, included blankets, and heavy winter clothes. Wedding needs to 50 orphan girls were also provided.

He added that the delegation inaugurated an honouring ceremony for 80 outstanding orphan students. The delegation also distributed money and symbolic gifts that support the outstanding students to continue their studying.

Al- Zri pointed out that the tour uncovered the need to study the implementation of delivering electricity and drinking water for poor who live in far.

Mohammed Hamdan Al-Zri thanked the Egyptian Embassy in Egypt, and the officials in the governorates of Egypt for many facilities through the visit. He praised the great role played by the SCI’s supporters.