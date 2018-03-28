Youth, a key player in government communication, says Noura Al Kaabi

Later, Al Kaabi gave an exclusive interview to “Sharjah 24” in which she expressed her pleasure to deliver her speech concerning the importance of the role of youth in this “digital day and age”.

She noted that governments should work on their abilities to deliver their messages to the youth where she said “We spoke about the challenges we face and solutions we seek here at the government of the UAE in delivering out messages to the UAE youth.”

Al Kaabi concluded praising the forum and reiterating its importance “This is an important platform that attracts key communication leaders and thinkers as well as young talents in the domain of governmental communication. We hope that this platform enables all participating entities to develop their communication framework as well as deliver a clear message to the governments of the future.”