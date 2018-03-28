The previous means of communication and information transmission such as radio, TV, newspapers and national news agencies are now abandoned by the people as they seek the instant knowledge from the various informative platforms. Therefore, governments have to play catch up now with this information revolution and communicate with the people using the new methods of communication while maintaining the integrity and factuality associated with the old ones.
Saad Hatar: Governments to catch up with social media news
- Wednesday 28, March 2018 in 2:14 PM