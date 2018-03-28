Saad Hatar: Governments to catch up with social media news

Sharjah 24: Media Expert, Saad Hatar to Sharjah 24: I can say that the information explosion and the social media had a great effect on the influx of professional news into the media and news agencies. Therefore I believe that they are now needed more than ever to ensure the neutral transmission of facts, especially that nowadays we see millions of breaking news coming from the social media platforms that are not constructed in a professional caliber that is accepted and expected by reputable news agencies.
The previous means of communication and information transmission such as radio, TV, newspapers and national news agencies are now abandoned by the people as they seek the instant knowledge from the various informative platforms. Therefore, governments have to play catch up now with this information revolution and communicate with the people using the new methods of communication while maintaining the integrity and factuality associated with the old ones.
 