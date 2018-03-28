Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee: Internet, a two-way stream

In an exclusive interview with “Sharjah 24”, Sir Timothy stated that it is important for top level officials at governments to learn that digital communication has become a two-way stream, as opposed to it being communicated “at the people”.

He added “I think one of the things the social media and the internet have given us is that the people realising that all communication is not only one way and that there is now a way to communicate back.”

An ideal world as seen by Sir Timothy would harness the internet and the global communication in a way that “we end up with people who used to have different ideas or one person has a problem and the other person has the solution to have the people in more of equilibrium.”

He concluded “I suppose that one model is if you have good communication is that the job of governing has become a collaborative one between the people who are officially the agents and the citizens so they end up together to solve the same problem.”