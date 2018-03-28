Sean Spicer on social transparency: Private sector is to lead the way

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Spicer added that while those technologies and social media platforms have given the people around the world a voice and an opportunity to discuss issues and concerns, we have got to make sure that we do that in a responsible way.

The question is, he said "Is the private sector going to get ahead of the discussion and make sure that we become more transparent with the terms and conditions and make people understand that not only that they are going to protect the data that we share with them, but the people understand what they are sharing and the manner that they will be sharing and where it will be used and before governments necessarily get in. Because at the end of the day the government’s job is to protect its citizens but we have to give the private sector the opportunity to lead this front."